ANL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.02%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.37%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
FFBL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
FNEL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.3%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.24%)
GGL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.6%)
JSCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.4%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
NETSOL 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-3.71%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.63%)
PAEL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
POWER 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.48%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 158.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.3%)
UNITY 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.04%)
WTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,704 Decreased By ▼ -14.47 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,099 Decreased By ▼ -221.4 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,084 Increased By ▲ 10.46 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira trades near record lows after last week's rate cut

  • The lira firmed to 8.8725 against the dollar at 0442 GMT from Friday's close of 8.8995
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira firmed slightly early on Monday from the all-time low it hit against the dollar at the close on Friday, a day after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and fuelled worries about monetary policy.

The lira firmed to 8.8725 against the dollar at 0442 GMT from Friday's close of 8.8995. Its previous weakest level was 8.88 in early June.

On Thursday, the Turkish Central Bank slashed its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 18%, despite headline inflation of 19.25% last month, triggering a slide in the lira's value.

After a slide, Turkish lira steadies ahead of rate decision

After a currency crisis in 2018 and a series of smaller selloffs, the lira has shed two-thirds of its value in five years, eating into the earnings of Turks who have also faced double-digit inflation for most of that period.

Turkish central bank lira Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira trades near record lows after last week's rate cut

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories