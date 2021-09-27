ANL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.02%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.37%)
FCCL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
GGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.3%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-9.2%)
MLCF 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
NETSOL 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.09%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.63%)
PAEL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.54%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 158.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.31%)
UNITY 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.38%)
WTL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,702 Decreased By ▼ -15.97 (-0.34%)
BR30 22,093 Decreased By ▼ -227.2 (-1.02%)
KSE100 45,089 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Hungary, Russia's Gazprom expected to sign new long-term gas supply deal on Monday

  • Alexei Miller, boss of Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM), is in Budapest for a visit on Monday, with the signing ceremony due at 1200 GMT
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

BUDAPEST: Hungary's foreign minister and the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom are expected to sign a new long-term gas supply deal for Hungary later on Monday in Budapest, an invitation from the foreign ministry showed.

Alexei Miller, boss of Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM), is in Budapest for a visit on Monday, with the signing ceremony due at 1200 GMT.

Hungary said at the end of last month that it had agreed with Russia on all the conditions for a new long-term gas supply deal to take effect from Oct. 1.

