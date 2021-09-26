FM Qureshi in UK after concluding New York visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in the United Kingdom after completing his visit to New York, a statement issued by the Foreign Office stated on Sunday.

During his two-day official visit, the foreign minister will interact with members of the Pakistani community and British parliamentarians.

The FO maintained that Qureshi will have broad-based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development office. He will also interact with the media.

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

New York visit

Earlier, Qureshi visited New York where he attended the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The foreign minister addressed the Council on Foreign Relations in which he spoke about Pakistan-US relations as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

The FM also attended the D8 Council of Ministers Forum. During his visit, the foreign minister met High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

The two leaders had an in-depth discussion on Pakistan-EU relations, including the strategic partnership and issues related to Afghanistan.

He had a detailed meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan. The US side expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s evacuation-related assistance.

Qureshi also chaired a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir. It was the only contact group meeting held on the sidelines of the 76th UNGA.

Dossier presented

The FM also presented a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres containing details of the gross, systematic and widespread human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The meeting took place at the UN headquarters in New York.

Apprising the UN chief of the dire situation in IIOJK, the foreign minister said the unilateral Indian measures taken in the disputed territory are a threat to regional and international peace and security.

India, he said, is busy changing the demographics of Kashmir, ignoring UNSC resolutions and international law.

The Foreign Minister urged Guterres to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions, the withdrawal of illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019, and the right of Kashmiris to their legitimate rights.