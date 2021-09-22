Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has transmitted the dossier documenting India’s systematic and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to counterparts from Norway, Portugal, Ireland, and Egypt, a statement issued by the Foreign Office stated on Wednesday.

Qureshi met the foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On September 12, Pakistan presented a 131-page dossier with Qureshi conveying that it outlines Indian aggression and barbarism in IIOJK.

The dossier comprised incriminating audio, video, and documentary evidence on India's human rights violations, war crimes, genocide, and torture against the Kashmiris.

On the occasion, Qureshi said that the international community should play its role to stop India from carrying out human rights violations in IIOJK. He also called on world leaders to ask India to take back its decision of revoking the special status of Kashmir.

The FM also highlighted the importance of continued and positive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan, in order to promote lasting peace and stability and to address the grave humanitarian situation in the country.

He mentioned Pakistan’s role in supporting the UN’s ongoing humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan, in addition to facilitating the evacuation and relocation of the UN and international staff as well as foreign diplomats and nationals belonging to a number of countries.

He discussed close bilateral relations between Pakistan, Norway, Portugal, Ireland, and Egypt with a shared commitment to further enhance mutual cooperation. Qureshi also underscored the need for increased collaboration in political, economic, clean energy, and other areas of mutual interest between the countries.

Earlier, addressing the session of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Qureshi said Pakistan wants a strong relationship with the US beyond counter-terrorism and Afghanistan after the withdrawal of troops from Kabul.

He said Pakistan wants to leverage its connectivity infrastructure including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to enhance regional trade and economic integration.

He said the US will be an important partner, adding that Pakistan's climate-friendly energy policy offers tremendous opportunities for US companies specializing in clean and renewable energy.

He said Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics and can work with the US to generate economic activity on the Pakistan and Afghanistan border which will help Afghanistan.

Qureshi said an economically strong Pakistan can play a vital role for prosperity in the region that has suffered through 40 years of war in Afghanistan.