5G technology: Strategic plan, roadmap being readied: Amin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said that a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan is being formulated, keeping in view, the aspects of spectrum management, infrastructure development, review of telecom regulations, and 5G applications/use cases.

The federal minister for IT was addressing the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) virtual meeting.

“The government is committed to reduce digital divide between rural and urban communities and focuses on youth empowerment and gender equality,” he added.

He said that the Government of Pakistan brought many reforms for creating a better environment for tech-based businesses in the country.

Due to the effective policies of the present government, Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in the ICT sector in recent years, he added.

The DCO held a forum along-side the UN General Assembly, inviting the ministers from all the seven-member countries.

The aim of the event was to discuss the role of the DCO in building an inclusive digital age within which more nations can prosper.

Ministers from all seven founder member countries, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, and Saudi Arabia including Pakistan attended the meeting, while Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, assistant secretary general for policy coordination and inter-agency affairs of UN also joined the session.

IT Minister Aminul Haque further said that the rise of digital economy, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, transformed our world, but its global potential is yet to be fully realised.

Countries face new challenges as the global scale of the digital economy and the power of private sector actors grows.

Syed Aminul Haque highlighted the efforts of Pakistan towards digitisation and said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has re-energized its digital transformation journey with the launch of Digital Pakistan that aims to enhance connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, increase investment in digital skills, promote innovation, and technology entrepreneurship.

The Government of Pakistan strongly believes in mass adoption of emerging digital technologies and innovative applications to enable cross-sector socio-economic development and transformation of economic activities, governance models, social interaction, and achievement of sustainable development goals, Haque said.

He mentioned that Pakistan has been named one of the fastest growing economies in Asia in Mckinsey and Co’s latest report on the Pakistani ecosystem.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan’s IT exports increased 47.4 percent and crossed the $2 billion mark for the first time in the country’s history.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Pakistan among the best countries in terms of the affordability of ICT services, while according to the latest ILO report, Pakistan has been the 2nd largest supplier of online labor in software development and technology.

Pakistan substantially improved its position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report.

