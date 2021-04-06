SHC moved to stop 5G technology

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday issued notices to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and others in a petition filed to stop the 5G technology in Pakistan.

A two-member SHC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar took up the plea. Justice Amjad Sahito asked the petitioner whether the government has issued the fifth-generation technology license. On which, petitioner replied in negative.

The court then issued a notice to the national telecom authority to file its response to the plea against 5G.

The petitioner argued that 5G technology, which works with higher data speeds, not only poses health risk to human beings but it also affects the ecosystem. 4G technology too poses various risks but that is less dangerous than the latest 5G, petition stated.

Issuing a notice to the authority, the bench said it will proceed with the case after the telecoms regulator files its response.

Meanwhile, SHC commuted on Monday the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a madrassa student into life term.

A two-judge bench of the high court heard an appeal filed by Fazl Mehmood who challenged a trial court’s verdict that found him guilty of murdering a man named Raziullah.

The court observed that the convict cannot be pardoned at any cost. A trial court had handed death sentence to Fazl for murdering Raziullah during a brawl in 2015. The Bahadurabad police had registered a case against him.

