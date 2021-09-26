Kamal rejects 'unilateral' electoral reforms

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that the federal government must refrain from imposing unilateral electoral reforms. He expressed these views while talking to citizens during visits to different areas in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

He said the process of unilateral implementation of electoral reforms by the PTI-led federal government will not only be considered as the worst pre-poll rigging, but also the election results will remain controversial.

The federal government should not only discuss reforms with all the political parties inside and outside parliament, but also bring electoral reforms by unanimous consensus of all stakeholders, he stated.

Unless all the political parties and the people of Pakistan are satisfied, reform means nothing, because the people are the biggest stakeholders in the electoral process. People across the country have lost faith in the entire electoral process. Their majority sees the voting process as a complete waste of time and energy, he said.

Kamal said it is imperative to restore the confidence of the voters through reforms. Without biometric verification, the government's proposed electronic voting machines are nothing more than vote counting machines. Electronic machines without NADRA verification are tantamount to opening up yet another avenue of fraudulent elections.

