Sep 26, 2021
Pakistan

Whole region to benefit from peace in Afghanistan: CJCSC

NNI 26 Sep 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has visited Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, Chairman JCSC also attended meetings of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO member states where the forum discussed international and regional geopolitical environments with emphasis on the Afghanistan situation.

Activities of transnational terrorist organisations in various regions of the world were also discussed.

The Chairman JCSC while addressing the forum stated that Pakistan will continue to work with SCO to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond.

The Chairman JCSC also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in war against terrorism.

General Nadeem Raza said that peace in Afghanistan is a collective responsibility and the whole region will be its biggest beneficiary.

On the sidelines, Chairman JCSC also had bilateral engagements with General Valery V. Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation and General Li Zuocheng, Chief of Joint Staff, PLA China.

The Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China and believes that these countries would develop a meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced cooperation.

Russia ISPR CJCSC General Nadeem Raza SCO Afghanistan situation Exercise Peace Mission 2021

