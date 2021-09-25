'Nationwide' protest launched against privatization of trains

FAISALABAD: A nationwide movement was formally launched on September 23 against the government's decision to privatize trains by the Railway Prem Union. Central President Sheikh Muhammad Anwar, Central Chairman Zia-ud-Din Ansari, Chaudhry Mahmood Al-Ahad and Jamil Malik and others left Lahore for Karachi by Karakoram Express Railway to attend the rally in Karachi.

On his way, he was received at Faisalabad railway station by Prem Union workers led by Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry, Muhammad Asif Javed, Zaheeruddin Babar and others. Addressing the receptionists on the occasion, the leaders said that the claimants of providing 10 million jobs have eliminated them instead of recruiting them for 15,000 railway posts.

He said that PTI should learn a lesson from the instructive outcome of PML-N and PPP and refrain from taking such steps which would prove to be a bone of Throat for them in the future. He said People are forced to starve because of inflation and unemployment.-PR

