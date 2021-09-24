ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee edges near all-time low against the dollar

  • Falls another 0.03%, closes at 169.08 in inter-bank market on Friday
BRecorder.com 24 Sep 2021

Pakistan’s rupee edged near its all-time low after a third successive fall against the US dollar on Friday, closing at 169.08 in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 169.08 against the USD, a day-on-day decline of 5 paisas or 0.03%.

The rupee ended at 169.12 on September 15, 2021, its all-time lowest closing against the dollar, before a minor recovery began. However, the rupee has remained under pressure this week with concerns over import payments and rising current account deficit continuing to dent market sentiment, say analysts.

Measures including mandating banks to share a five-day schedule of upcoming import payments, revising it upwards from the earlier two-day directive, and directing them to seek permission for imports that are valued at $500,000 per transaction, cutting in half the original payment ceiling of $1 million, have yet to take effect.

Against USD: PKR crosses 169 again

As per SBP data, the current account deficit for August 2021 clocked in at $1.5 billion, nearly 88% growth in a single month, with the import figure hitting $6.6 billion.

In addition to the earlier directives, the SBP also issued a circular on Thursday, announced revisions in Prudential Regulations (PRs) for consumer financing to moderate import and demand growth.

According to the SBP, this targeted step will help moderate demand growth in the economy, leading to slower import growth and thus, supporting the balance-of-payments.

Consumer financing: SBP revises PRs to moderate import, demand growth

Experts believe more such measures are in the offing.

“These are proactive measures and will support PKR, but the only option for the government is to increase exports,” multiple market analysts told Business Recorder. They said that the benchmark export-to-GDP ratio is 15%, while in Pakistan it is only at 7%.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s import-to-GDP ratio hovers around 20%, which needs to be curtailed, added experts.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID Rs. 169

OFFER Rs. 169.10

Open-market movement

Meanwhile, in the open market, the PKR lost 70 paisas for buying and 1.20 rupees for selling against the USD over Thursday’s rates, closing at 170.20 and 171, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 198 and 199.50, respectively, breaking the static streak of four days.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling over Thursday’s rates, closing at 46.80 and 47.10, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 45.25 and 45.45, respectively.

Open market rates for dollar on Friday

BID Rs. 170.20

OFFER Rs. 171

Pakistan Dollar currency Rupee USD PKR Rates firm

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee edges near all-time low against the dollar

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Punjab suspends two health officials over Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination

KSE-100 falls to an over four-month low, decreases for 6th successive session

Pakistan’s NLC commences TIR operations for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Australia's Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan pull-outs

Pakistan tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Gangster among three killed in Delhi courtroom shootout

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Read more stories