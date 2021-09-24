ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
FFBL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.74%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.55%)
GGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.99%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.41%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-6.79%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.59%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
PAEL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.76%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.1%)
WTL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,716 Decreased By ▼ -17.3 (-0.37%)
BR30 22,312 Decreased By ▼ -490.81 (-2.15%)
KSE100 45,070 Decreased By ▼ -227.04 (-0.5%)
KSE30 17,747 Decreased By ▼ -63.1 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away in Dallas following critical illness

BR Web Desk Updated 24 Sep 2021

Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal passed away in the United States after a brief critical illness, according to family sources.

He was hospitalised and placed on a ventilator two weeks ago, mere days after the death of his daughter Sarah earlier this month.

According to the family, his funeral will be held on Friday after Jummah prayers at Al Rehman Mosque and he will be buried at the Restland graveyard in Dallas.

Veteran actor Durdana Butt passes away in Karachi

His is survived by his remaining children: a daughter, Somi and one son, Khakan.

Iqbal had a thriving career as a leading actor in TV and film during the 1970s and 1980s alongside his wife Sumbul, who also passed away due to cancer in 2014 in Texas.

More recently, he appeared in Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai and Kaif-e-Baharan in 2018.

Naila Jaffery succumbs to cancer in Karachi

PTV Texas film TV Talat Iqbal Dallas

Comments

1000 characters

Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away in Dallas following critical illness

Revised Kamyab Pakistan Programme approved: Sugar import, PSM salaries okayed by ECC

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Punjab suspends two health officials over Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination

Pakistan’s NLC commences TIR operations for Turkey, Azerbaijan

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Gangster among three killed in Delhi courtroom shootout

Read more stories