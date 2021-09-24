Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away in Dallas following critical illness

Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal passed away in the United States after a brief critical illness, according to family sources.

He was hospitalised and placed on a ventilator two weeks ago, mere days after the death of his daughter Sarah earlier this month.

According to the family, his funeral will be held on Friday after Jummah prayers at Al Rehman Mosque and he will be buried at the Restland graveyard in Dallas.

His is survived by his remaining children: a daughter, Somi and one son, Khakan.

Iqbal had a thriving career as a leading actor in TV and film during the 1970s and 1980s alongside his wife Sumbul, who also passed away due to cancer in 2014 in Texas.

More recently, he appeared in Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai and Kaif-e-Baharan in 2018.

