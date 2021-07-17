Life & Style
Naila Jaffery succumbs to cancer in Karachi
The actor had first been diagnosed in 2016
Updated 17 Jul 2021
Veteran television actor Naila Jaffery passed away on Saturday evening in Karachi after a prolonged struggle with cancer, according to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.
She will be laid to rest after Isha prayers at the Army graveyard at Chanesar Goth.
Jaffery's career on television spanned nearly three decades but came to an abrupt end following her cancer diagnosis in 2016. Her last appearances were in Khushboo Ka Safar and Ghalti the same year.
Apart from acting, Naila was also a fashion designer and ran her own clothing boutique.
