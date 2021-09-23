ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold firms as dollar loses ground post Fed verdict

Reuters 23 Sep 2021

Gold firmed on Thursday as the dollar gave up some gains that were driven by the US central bank signalling faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, but receding fears over the Evergrande crisis limited interest for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was 0.3% higher at $1,772.62 per ounce by 1213 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,773.80.

The dollar retreated from a one-month high as investors processed the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting and subsequent statement by Fed chair Jerome Powell that a tapering of stimulus measures was not far away.

Gold has stabilized as Powell didn't give any firm dates for the beginning of tapering or raising interest rates, cancelling the dollar's gains, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

But "until something more concrete happens in terms of direction for the dollar, gold will be impacted more by the level of risk appetite or risk aversion," he added.

Spot gold may fall into $1,756-$1,763 range

A weaker dollar bolsters gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, risk appetite improved on the back of some positive news from China's cash-strapped developer Evergrande Group, capping gold's advance.

The Fed statement did not surprise investors, but once reductions in asset purchases start, gold could face moderate headwinds, with prices moving towards $1,700 or even lower, said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

Gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation and geopolitical uncertainties, but a Fed rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

"Higher rates usually do impact gold negatively, (but)investors will almost have a foot in gold's door as a precaution given the continuing bubble in the equities and bond market," said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer, Silver Bullion.

Silver rose 0.1% to $22.69 per ounce, while platinum fell 1% to $987.30 per ounce.

Palladium was down 1.8% to $1,987.12.

Gold Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms as dollar loses ground post Fed verdict

Stronger-than-expected demand growth led to policy rate hike: SBP governor

International community's aid to Afghan people is pivotal: FM Qureshi

Govt keen to make Pakistan self sufficient in food crops: PM

At UN, Boris Johnson highlights PM Imran Khan’s 10 billion tree project

Against USD: PKR falls below 169 again

KSE-100 continues downward slide, loses another 300 points

Heavy downpour with strong winds hit Karachi

Power sector to take centre stage in IMF talks

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

Read more stories