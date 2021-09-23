ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Sep 23, 2021
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The fake news challenge

“Methinks my editor is not a fan of The Khan’s.” “Fake news!” “Excuse me? I did not state it as a ...
Anjum Ibrahim 23 Sep 2021

“Methinks my editor is not a fan of The Khan’s.”

“Fake news!”

“Excuse me? I did not state it as a fact, it’s merely an opinion.”

“Same thing, and fake news is why we need to set up Pakistan Media Development Authority and had it been established you would have to pay 36 crore as penalty for the fake news.”

“Hmm, reminded me of the National Reconciliation Ordinance where the name had little to do with reconciliation and…”

“Excuse me but in our politics reconciliation without letting the past be the past, is not possible.”

“Let me ask a hypothetical question? Let’s assume that Nawaz Sharif made a billion dollars during his three incomplete terms and Zardari sahib also made the same amount during his wife’s and then his own three terms was it with only one complete…”

“National Accountability Bureau must take note of what you are saying – this is not fake news and…”

“Hold your horses Khanzadeh. I am just saying hypothetically, anyway The Khan government through inordinate delays in procuring first the RLNG, then wheat, then sugar, cost the taxpayers over 2 billion dollars in just three years…”

“Equating theft with incompetence is…”

“Wait I am not finished, now while the theft meant taking money out of the country, a no-no, today the cost of the delays are being passed on to consumers so I am suffering more.”

“Oh be quiet anyway going back to my editor he says that Bushra Bibi is not the First Lady of Pakistan.”

“That’s fake news with intent to hurt…”

“Shush, don’t be facetious. Technically the First Lady of Pakistan is the President’s wife…”

“Technically?”

“The Prime Minister’s wife is not First Lady even if she can influence policy.”

“Hmm, didn’t know that.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Nawaz Sharif Bushra Bibi Pakistan Media Development Authority

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The fake news challenge

