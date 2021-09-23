‘President’s job is to praise the govt’

This is in reference to a letter to the Editor. The writer of the letter, Samina Mubashir, has stated that “his [President’s] speech lacked objectivity, to say the least. ... Unfortunately, however, his address to a joint sitting of parliament was found to be hardly different from his predecessor Mamnoon Husain’s of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The late Mamnoon Husain, too, was always all praise for the PML-N government.”

I want to make a point: the writer perhaps has overlooked the fact that the position of President of Pakistan is only ceremonial; he has no executive authority. Here laws are made by majority vote of the legislature and signed by the head of state, the President, who can return a bill to the parliament to signify disagreement with it. But parliament can override his disagreement or ‘veto. In other words, President Alvi, too, knows his limitations well.

Hameeda Nizamani (Hyderabad)

