WAPDA workers observe ‘nationwide’ strike

FAISALABAD: All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) observed nationwide strike to record protest against the privatization of Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

In this connection, Hydro Union also arranged protest rallies in FESCO regions including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha districts. Main rally was organized from Bakhtiar Labor Hall to Chowk Abdullahpur Faisalabad under the leadership of the Regional Chairman Ch. Sarfraz Hundal. Hundreds of WAPDA/FESCO officials attended the protest rally and protested against privatization of FESCO and Power Sector.

During his speech Ch Sarfraz Hundal demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan should immediately stop the privatization of the WAPDA and other departments, in view of the failed experiment of the K Electric. He also demanded to increase the salaries and pension, up gradation of scales and regularization of the contractual and part time staff.

He further said that the government should amend the labor laws in accordance with the International Labor Organizations (ILO) conventions. He said that the government should introduce the reforms instead of privatization of the WAPDA because WAPDA and DISCOs are national institutes of the public interest but due to wrong policies there is severe shortage of staff in DISCOs. Despite shortage of staff, officials are showing excellent performance and production of electricity is increasing continuously, he added.

Other union leaders including regional Deputy Chairman Mian Munir Ghani, Zonal Chairman Ali Asghar Gill, Zonal Chairman GSO M Salee Goga, Zonal Chairman Construction Rafiq Gujjar, Zonal Chairman GSC Kashif Sherazi, Zonal Chairman M&T Mian Nadeem, Secretary Information Mian Sajid Hussain, Mian Farooq, Mian Liaqat, Naseer Jatt, Lala Najabat, Rana Boota, Azam Wahla, Abdul Khaliq, Rana Tariq, Qavee Mehmood, Mian Wasim, Rana Nasir, Anees Sindhu, Saif Jatt, Gulzar Bhatti and Rana Amir also addressed the rally and strongly demanded the government to stop the privatization process of the WAPDA. They warned that they would not accept the privatization of the department in any case because it is harmful for the department as well as the country.—PR

