Ex-Karachi SHO arrested over corruption charges

KARACHI: Former station head officer (SHO) Sachal Goth has been arrested on Wednesday over charges of corruption and having links with criminals.

As per details, Haroon Korai was suspended from his post over corruption charges and links with the criminals after departmental inquiry.

Karachi’s Sachal goth former SHO was arrested from Saadi Town, the police officials said and added that further inquiry was underway against the former cop.