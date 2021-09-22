ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
US stocks rise as markets await Fed decision

  • S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 4,373.19, while Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 14,775.83
AFP 22 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks bounced early Wednesday on receding worries over Chinese company Evergrande and ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve decision.

Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow it to avoid missing one of its interest payments, mollifying somewhat one major source of market angst this week.

Stocks fell sharply on Monday on worries over an Evergrande default and equities failed to hold on to early gains Tuesday.

About 15 minutes into trading on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 34,131.13.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 4,373.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 14,775.83.

All eyes will be on the Fed at 1800 GMT when it updates the market on monetary policy plans. The central bank is not expected to announce an immediate tapering of bond purchases, but could provide details on the plans to start the process.

US stocks choppy ahead of Fed report

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the central bank could also project a quicker timeframe for rate hikes, which are currently not forecast until 2023.

Such a move "could serve as an excuse to resume selling interest even though the policy rate would still be remarkably low on any initial rate hike," O'Hare said.

The Fed slashed the benchmark lending rate to zero in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among individual stocks, FedEx plunged 8.0 percent as it cut its profit forecast due to higher labor costs and expenses tied to global supply chain upheaval.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index

