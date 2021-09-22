Mawach Goth incident: Sindh Police flayed for not arresting culprits

KARACHI: Leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami National Party (ANP) here Tuesday strongly condmened the failure of government to arrest the culprits, whose grenade attack had left at least 13 women and children dead in Mawach Goth, Karachi, on August 14, 2021.

Addressing a press conference, the representatives of the bereaved families announced to prolong their protest drive till the terrorist’s network is exposed to the nation. They harshly criticised the Sindh Police and its Counter Terrorism Department (CDT) for not only a failure to arrest terrorists but also not sharing information regarding the case advancement. They said that their protest in line with the law and Constitution will continue until police and its CTD bring the terrorists to justice.

“We don’t need any sympathy (from the Sindh government) rather action should be taken (against the terrorists),” Meraj Khan Swati, one of the representatives of the terror-plagued families told the news conference, organized by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter with its Chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman to spearhead the criticism at the Sindh government and law enforcers.

He was also flanked by the members of his locality, an ANP local representative of the Malir District and scores of the relatives of those killed in the terrorism. The families politically belong to the ANP and JI are Pushtuns living in Sherpao Colony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021