ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,824 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,597 tonnes of import cargo and 64,227 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 95,597 comprised of 29,302 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,702 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,538 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 9,525 tonnes of Wheat and 44,530 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 64,227 tonnes comprised of 55,786 tonnes of containerized cargo, 4,051 tonnes of Clinkers and 4,290 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6604 containers comprising of 1930 containers import and 4674 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 548 of 20's and 683 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 08 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1490 of 20's and 607 of 40's loaded containers while 40 of 20's and 965 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Xin Yan Tian, Sunny Liger, Diyala, Falmouth Bay and Maritime Horizon have berth at Karachi Port.

About 07 ships namely, Thorsky, Oska, Xin Pu Dong, Polar Cod, Mol Genesis, King Baton Rouge and Apl Florida have sailed out from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

Some 07 cargos namely FMT EFES, OEL Kedarnath, MT Shalamar, MSC Patnaree III, Long Beach Trader, URANUS 1 and Furness ST Kilda expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships during last 24 hours, out of them, a Chemicals carrier 'Clipper Eos' sailed on Tuesday morning, while nine more ships, are expected to sail in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 157,916 tonnes, comprising 123,682 tonnes imports cargo and 34,234 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,569 Containers (1,892 TEUs Imports and 1,677 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are ten ships namely, MSC Paula, MSC Esthi, Maersk Chicago, Agonistis, Spring Snow, Gas Ionian, Avalon, Jag Aabha, Kita and Al-Aamriya scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm oil, Mogas and Natural Gas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, EVTL, FAP, LCT, FOTCO, EETL and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday, 21th September-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

