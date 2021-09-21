ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ struggles to pump more oil to meet rising demand

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

LONDON: OPEC and its allies struggled again to pump enough oil in August to meet global demand as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, potentially adding to upward pressures on oil prices.

Several OPEC+ members such as Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan have struggled in recent months to raise output due to years of under-investment or large maintenance work that has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheating and producing above targets have traditionally been one of OPEC's main problems but the situation has changed in recent years as investment has flowed into the renewables sector as part of the energy transition.

Despite the rise in renewables, the world is still consuming near-record amounts of crude, which will put additional pressure on Saudi Arabia and OPEC's other leading Gulf producers to pump more oil in the years to come.

On Tuesday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 116% in August. The figure, which excludes Mexico, compares with 109% in July, and comes as the group boosted production by 400,000 barrels per day in August and September.

The inability of some members to raise output to agreed levels suggests a supply gap could develop as the group proceeds with a plan for monthly output increases to unwind the rest of record supply cuts made in 2020.

That could increase the burden on top producers like Saudi Arabia if demand starts to really recover and exceed pre-pandemic levels, which forecasters say could happen as soon as the second quarter of next year.

Earlier this month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the alliance is known, agreed to increase output targets by a further 400,000 bpd in October.

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022

Production data for August shows that the main under-producers were African OPEC members Nigeria and Angola and non-OPEC member Kazakhstan.

Under investment, a lack of exploration and the exit of some oil majors, has stymied efforts by Angola and Nigeria to raise output, an issue that is expected to continue impacting the West African producers in the near future.

Kazak production was hindered mainly by field maintenance at its biggest oil producing field, Tengiz, which lasted from early August to mid-September.

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which assesses market fundamentals is scheduled to meet on Sept. 29 ahead of an Oct. 4 meeting of ministers, is expected to finalise the compliance figures.

Iraqi oil OPEC minister Ihsan Abdul Jabar, said on Sunday OPEC+ is expected to stick to its current production accord it meets next "if prices remain stable".

This effectively means going ahead with another increase of 400,000 bpd for at least the month of November.

This view was echoed by UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei who told reporters of the sidelines of the Gastech conference in Dubai on Tuesday that he saw no need for changes to the current deal.

OPEC Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ struggles to pump more oil to meet rising demand

Biden says US not seeking 'Cold War' in address to UN General Assembly

NAB decides to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties in Avenfield reference

To gain recognition, Taliban must be receptive to international opinion: Qureshi

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

KSE-100 ends 519 points lower after final-hour carnage

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on Power and Petroleum

Pakistan safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports: COAS

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

Read more stories