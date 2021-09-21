ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Dollar slips from 1-month highs as ‘buy the dip’ trades bloom

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

LONDON: The US dollar held below a one-month high tested overnight as global markets stabilised on Tuesday, while investors, bracing for a potential default by property developer China Evergrande, sought safety in the yen and the Swiss franc.

With Monday's selloff in global markets largely blamed on option-driven flows in an environment of poor market liquidity, some investors perceived it as an opportunity to engage in "buy the dip" trades.

With equity market positioning remaining near historical highs according to recent surveys, Tuesday's price action restored some calm to currency markets, with cyclically oriented currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the Aussie dollar rebounding sharply.

A JP Morgan weekly investor survey found that 61% of survey respondents planned to increase equity market exposure. A BOfa survey last week found investor positioning in equities among its private clients was near record highs.

However, default fears continued to stalk China Evergrande Group despite efforts by its chairman to lift confidence in the embattled property company. Financial markets looked for possible intervention by Beijing to stem any domino effects across the global economy.

"With no signs of a possible solution on the horizon, we see the case for the default risks to continue growing and keep adding pressure to the broader risk appetite," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

Dollar dips as soft U.S. inflation weighs; Fed in focus next week

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar edged lower at 93.12 after reaching its highest since Aug. 23 at 93.45 in the previous session. US equity futures were up 1%.

The bounce in markets along with higher commodity prices benefited the Norwegian crown which rose nearly 1%, erasing most of its overnight losses. The Australian dollar <AUD=D3 and the kiwi dollar rose 0.1% each.

As markets stabilised after Monday's selloff, investors remained broadly cautious. A currency market volatility gauge climbed to its highest levels since end-July.

Before Evergrande's debt crisis unnerved markets, the dollar has been supported ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, when economists surveyed in a Reuters poll expect policymakers to signal expectations of a tapering plan to be pushed back to November.

The Swiss franc edged higher to 1.0869 per euro, but was still near Monday's peak of 1.08750.

Cryptocurrencies continued to struggle amid the souring in risk sentiment, with bitcoin broadly steady around $43,000 on Tuesday after earlier touching $40,192.90 for the first time since Aug. 6.

Smaller rival ether rebounded more than 3% to $3,076, after dipping to $2,803.20, also a first since Aug. 6.

US dollar

