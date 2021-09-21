ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
Sep 21, 2021
Pakistan

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

  Strict Covid-19 restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Bannu will be eased from September 22
BR Web Desk 21 Sep 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to ease coronavirus restrictions in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as the coronavirus situation improved in the areas, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC and decided to ease the strict Covid-19 restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Bannu from September 22 (Wednesday).

Last week, the NCOC had relaxed restrictions in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad.

NCOC relaxes some restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported on Tuesday less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since July 23 as the fourth wave continued to weaken in the country.

The last time the country reported less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases was on July 23 when 1,841 people tested positive for the novel virus.

For the past few days, the intensity of the fourth wave has subsided, with the country reporting 1,897 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,227,905.

Pakistan NCOC Punjab Asad Umar KPK

