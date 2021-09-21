ANL 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
Covid-19: Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily cases for the first time since July 23

  • Country detects 1,897 new cases at a positivity ratio of 4.10% in last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 21 Sep 2021

Pakistan reported on Tuesday less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since July 23 as the fourth wave continued to weaken in the country.

The last time the country reported less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases was on July 23 when 1,841 people tested positive for the novel virus.

For the past few days, the intensity of the fourth wave has subsided, with the country reporting 1,897 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,227,905.

The national positivity ratio was recorded below 5% for the fifth consecutive day and now stands at 4.10%. Currently, there are 62,922 active and 4,846 critical Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Meanwhile, 81 more people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 27,327. Out of the new deaths, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan reported six, Sindh (19), Punjab (42), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (14).

Moreover, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,137,656, after 2,618 more people recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) warned that from October 1, restrictions will be imposed on unvaccinated citizens. The forum urged the citizens to get vaccinated so that they can move unrestricted.

