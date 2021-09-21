Case against Sindh CM: AC asks defence counsel to resolve issue of copies

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, asked the defence counsels, in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (the SNPC and the SNPC-II) and money laundering case against Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others, to resolve the issue of receiving of correct copies of pages which were misprinted in the various volumes of the reference as soon as possible to frame charge against the accused.

The Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, asked the defence counsel to sit with the investigation officer (IO) and receive correct copies of pages, which were misprinted in the various volumes of the reference. At the start of the hearing, Shah's counsel filed an application seeking one-day exemption of his client from personal appearance before the court, which the court approved.

