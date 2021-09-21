Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
21 Sep 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 91.08 91.08 91.08 91.08 10:02 - -2.36 49 93.32
Sep 20
Dec’21 92.37 92.85 90.53 90.96 13:16 - -3.30 37093 92.33
Sep 20
Mar’22 92.33 92.42 89.00 89.03 13:16 - -3.18 9649 91.59
Sep 20
=================================================================================
