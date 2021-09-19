Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has reached Karachi on a one-day visit and is likely to discuss the political situation with opposition allies, it was reported on Sunday.

The PML-N leader will also meet Balochistan National Party (BNP) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal at his residence. He is accompanied by PML-N leaders, including Maryum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Saad Rafique.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi in August when he attended the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering. He also visited the residences of former president Mamnoon Hussian and Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) president Pir Pagara to extend his condolences.

On September 18, the opposition leader addressed a workers' convention in Sialkot, demanding of the national institutions, judiciary and Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure implementation of the constitution and rule of law in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the party had disappointed the people and destroyed economy during its three years in power. He stated that the PTI is just completing projects initiated by the PML-N government.

The PML-N president said problems would have been solved if the rulers had utilised their time and energy to eradicate poverty, inflation and unemployment instead of avenging the opposition.

Shehbaz highlights significance of Karachi