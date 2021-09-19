ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

  • The PML-N leader is likely to discuss political situation with opposition allies
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Sep 2021

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has reached Karachi on a one-day visit and is likely to discuss the political situation with opposition allies, it was reported on Sunday.

The PML-N leader will also meet Balochistan National Party (BNP) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal at his residence. He is accompanied by PML-N leaders, including Maryum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Saad Rafique.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi in August when he attended the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering. He also visited the residences of former president Mamnoon Hussian and Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) president Pir Pagara to extend his condolences.

On September 18, the opposition leader addressed a workers' convention in Sialkot, demanding of the national institutions, judiciary and Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure implementation of the constitution and rule of law in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the party had disappointed the people and destroyed economy during its three years in power. He stated that the PTI is just completing projects initiated by the PML-N government.

The PML-N president said problems would have been solved if the rulers had utilised their time and energy to eradicate poverty, inflation and unemployment instead of avenging the opposition.

Shehbaz highlights significance of Karachi

Karachi Shehbaz Sharif visit political situation PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Replenishing strategic reserves: Big procurement of pulses on the govt cards

An all-inclusive govt: PM says has initiated dialogue with Taliban

First fleet of 40 Green Line buses arrives at Karachi port

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations notified

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

Biden faced ‘unfair criticism’ over troop pullout: PM

Read more stories