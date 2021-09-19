ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Sep 19, 2021


Tests for ATIR jobs: FPSC chief to probe disclosures of particulars

Recorder Report 19 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Citizen Portal has assigned an investigation to the chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) regarding disclosures of the particulars of low-merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination for appointment as judicial members (BS-21) in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

A taxpayer citizen and lawyer by profession, Waheed Shahzad Butt lodged a complaint with the PM Citizen Portal to the prime minister against FPSC chairman and other allies, alleging that the FPSC is trying to hide crucial information to public the particulars of low-merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination for appointment as judicial members in the ATIR.

It is learnt that Waheed Butt, filed a request under Article 19A of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, for provision of information regarding the appointment of judicial members (BS-21) in the ATIR to inquire about particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview, to the chairman FPSC but unable to fetch data.

The reply of the FPSC revealed, “please visit the website for any updates or call helpline 051-111-000-248”.

Tests for appointments in ATIR: FPSC urged to disclose particulars of 'low merit candidates'

Waheed told this correspondence that as per law governing the right of access to information, all ministries, divisions, and attached departments of the federal government as “public body”, the FPSC falls in this category.

As the right of access to information is the latest law, it overrides the rules framed in the past.

He required complete particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview under Case No F4-195/2018-R and Case No F4-15/2020-R, while shortlisted/successful candidates list has already been provided by the FPSC to the general public.

Although no government department is forthcoming in providing the information requested under the right of access to information, the FPSC has been accused of avoiding to public the vital information, Waheed added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

