ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tests for appointments in ATIR: FPSC urged to disclose particulars of 'low merit candidates'

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has been requested to disclose the particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination for appointment as Judicial Members (BS-21) in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Pakistan, which is the highest fact-finding appellate authority for income tax/sales tax/FED appeals (ATIR).

It is learnt that Waheed Shahzad Butt, advocate, filed a request under Article 19A of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, for provision of information regarding the appointment of Judicial Members (BS-21) in the ATIR to inquire about particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview, to the chairman FPSC.

The reply of the FPSC revealed, "please visit the website for any updates or call helpline 051-111-000-248".

Waheed told this correspondence that as per law governing the right of access to information, all ministries, divisions, and attached departments of the Federal Government as "public body", the FPSC falls in this category.

As the right of access to information is the latest law, it overrides the rules framed in the past times.

Waheed Shahzad's questions were as simple as straight which should not have been refused, provided there was no violation of the merit in the appointment of Judicial Members (BS-21) in ATIR, Pakistan.

Complete particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview under Case No F4-195/2018-R and Case No F4-15/2020-R, while shortlisted/successful candidates list has already been provided by the FPSC to the general public.

The applicant has left with no option but to directly move to the chairman FPSC invoking Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan that is about the citizens' right to information.

Although no government department is forthcoming in providing the information requested under the right of access to information, the FPSC has been accused of misinterpreting the laws and trying to avoid to public the vital information, Waheed added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPSC Tests for appointments in ATIR 'low merit candidates' BS 21

Comments

Comments are closed.

Tests for appointments in ATIR: FPSC urged to disclose particulars of 'low merit candidates'

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories