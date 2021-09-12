Tests for appointments in ATIR: FPSC urged to disclose particulars of 'low merit candidates'

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has been requested to disclose the particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination for appointment as Judicial Members (BS-21) in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Pakistan, which is the highest fact-finding appellate authority for income tax/sales tax/FED appeals (ATIR).

It is learnt that Waheed Shahzad Butt, advocate, filed a request under Article 19A of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, for provision of information regarding the appointment of Judicial Members (BS-21) in the ATIR to inquire about particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview, to the chairman FPSC.

The reply of the FPSC revealed, "please visit the website for any updates or call helpline 051-111-000-248".

Waheed told this correspondence that as per law governing the right of access to information, all ministries, divisions, and attached departments of the Federal Government as "public body", the FPSC falls in this category.

As the right of access to information is the latest law, it overrides the rules framed in the past times.

Waheed Shahzad's questions were as simple as straight which should not have been refused, provided there was no violation of the merit in the appointment of Judicial Members (BS-21) in ATIR, Pakistan.

Complete particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview under Case No F4-195/2018-R and Case No F4-15/2020-R, while shortlisted/successful candidates list has already been provided by the FPSC to the general public.

The applicant has left with no option but to directly move to the chairman FPSC invoking Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan that is about the citizens' right to information.

Although no government department is forthcoming in providing the information requested under the right of access to information, the FPSC has been accused of misinterpreting the laws and trying to avoid to public the vital information, Waheed added.

