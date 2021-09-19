Covid-19: Punjab reports 20 new deaths, 1,192 fresh cases

LAHORE: Out of 18,210 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 20 more fatalities and 1192 new infections taking the provincial tally of death toll to 12,365 and coronavirus cases to 420,615.

With the recovery of 1572 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 385,345. On the other hand, as many as 3,610 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1129562 showing the recovery rate of 92.5 percent.

Out of 20 deaths reported across Punjab, 5 were reported in Lahore, three in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranawala and one each in Faisalabad and DG Khan taking the death toll in these districts to 4875, 1962, 564, 1231 and 187, respectively.

The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the provincial metropolis reached 9% with 546 fresh virus cases in the last 24 hours. Rawalpindi reported 114 cases as against 68 cases in Faisalabad and 20 infections in Gujranwala in the last 24 hours.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 211757 cases and 4875 deaths, Rawalpindi 37163 cases and 1962 deaths, Faisalabad 25231 cases and 1231 deaths, Multan 21320 cases and 893 deaths, Sahiwal 4120 cases and 100 deaths, Gujranwala 9964 cases and 564 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2928 cases and 351 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7799 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10280 cases and 323 deaths, Sheikhupura 4675 cases and 151 deaths, and Sialkot reported 8514 cases and 245 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rendering services during coronavirus pandemic deserve greatest appreciation amid 4th wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are endeavouring to provide good quality services to Covid-19 patients and are grateful to all stakeholders for making valuable contributions. Our doctors continued to serve patients despite suffering themselves.”

Sources in the health department said the government had spent Rs14 billion on Coronavirus pandemic in the year 2020; while this year, Rs10 billion have been earmarked for the pandemic. The government is providing expensive medicines free of cost to the people, the sources added.

Moreover, the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), Executive Director, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood told media after inaugurating a state-of-the-art laundry system at PINS said that safe environment plays important role in speedy recovery of the patient. He said the government has provided ample funds to provide world class facilities to the patients for their healthcare.

