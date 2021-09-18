ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
P3A approves bid documents of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project

Naveed Butt Updated 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) approved the bid documents of the landmark Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis at approved construction cost of approximately Rs 191 billion (US $1.23 billion).

Following the Board's approval of the bid documents, the project will be floated in the market and the bidders shall be given adequate time to prepare their proposals.

The Board also approved the Public Private Partnership Working Party (P3WP) Regulations, 2021.

The 17th Board of Directors' meeting of Public Private Partnership Authority was held on Friday in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI).

The deputy chairman Planning Commission, secretary MoPD&SI, nominee of secretary Finance Division, secretary Communications, member Private Sector Development, chairman NHA, CEO, P3A, and two private members of the Board, Huma Ejaz Zaman and Akbar Ayub Khan, also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar PPP NHA Public Private partnership Motorway project

