P3A approves bid documents of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) approved the bid documents of the landmark Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis at approved construction cost of approximately Rs 191 billion (US $1.23 billion).

Following the Board's approval of the bid documents, the project will be floated in the market and the bidders shall be given adequate time to prepare their proposals.

The Board also approved the Public Private Partnership Working Party (P3WP) Regulations, 2021.

The 17th Board of Directors' meeting of Public Private Partnership Authority was held on Friday in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI).

The deputy chairman Planning Commission, secretary MoPD&SI, nominee of secretary Finance Division, secretary Communications, member Private Sector Development, chairman NHA, CEO, P3A, and two private members of the Board, Huma Ejaz Zaman and Akbar Ayub Khan, also attended the meeting.

