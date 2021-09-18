ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Sep 18, 2021
Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

  • US General Frank McKenzie says Pentagon is considering reparations for the civilians killed
  • A spokesman for Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, Zabihullah Mujahid, had said at the time that strike had killed seven people
Reuters 18 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Friday that a drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many 10 civilians, including seven children, and it apologised for what the Pentagon said it was a tragic mistake.

Senior US officers had said the Aug. 29 strike that took place as foreign forces completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan targeted an Islamic States suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to Kabul airport.

'It killed all of them': US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

"At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport," US General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, told reporters.

"Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake."

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

He said he now believed it unlikely that those who died were Islamic State militants or posed a direct threat to US forces.

The Pentagon was considering reparations for the civilians killed, McKenzie said.

Reports had emerged almost immediately that the drone strike had killed civilians including children.

A spokesman for Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, Zabihullah Mujahid, had said at the time that strike had killed seven people.

Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

