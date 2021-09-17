ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Complaints regarding ‘imposters’ NAB says communicates with accused only through official letters

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Intelligence Wing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is receiving multiple complaints from public and private institutes that some ‘imposters’ are allegedly mounting pressure on them for getting their ‘illegal’ works done.

About modus operandi of the alleged imposters, a NAB spokesperson said on Thursday that such elements usually place pictures of NAB officers on their WhatsApp profiles and also tend to use “untraceable” international numbers while contacting any targeted person. “These elements or groups, more or less, get assistance from some software to hide their contact numbers,” he added.

To deal with such elements in the better interest of the general public, he said the NAB chairman had already issued clear instructions to all the officials that during the course of inquiry or investigation, no one would establish telephonic contact with any accused person. “NAB officers are bound to maintain liaison through issuing NAB’s official letters as per law,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that so far more than 12 imposters had been nabbed while efforts were under way to apprehend the others.

It may be mentioned that the network of imposters is so strong that a director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had to arrange a press briefing in the past and told the media that these elements were “headache” for the Pak Army, too, for which actions were being taken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

