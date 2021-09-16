ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
White sugar hits 4-1/2 year high, raw sugar also gains

  • December New York cocoa was flat at $2,662 a tonne
  • December arabica coffee fell 0.9% to $1.8570 per lb
  • December white sugar rose 0.7% to %518 a tonne
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

LONDON: White sugar futures on ICE hit their highest level in 4-1/2 years on Thursday on signs demand might be picking up, while raw sugar also rose as oil prices held onto their gains.

Sugar

December white sugar rose 0.7% to %518 a tonne at 1122 GMT, having hit the highest since March 2017 at $519.40.

October white sugar expired on Wednesday up 3.3%, with 124,800 tonnes set to be delivered against the expiring contract and just one trader cited as the receiver of the large delivery.

"White sugar will be the first sugar contract to feel an uptick in demand. That will be followed at a later time by raw sugar," said a dealer.

"A change in demand sentiment while supply could be cut back further is constructive for price," he added, citing ongoing concerns over supply from top producer Brazil, for both this season and next.

October raw sugar rose 0.4% to 19.59 cents per lb.

Raw sugar prices rise as commodity markets climb

Coffee

December arabica coffee fell 0.9% to $1.8570 per lb.

Green coffee stocks in the Unites States rose slightly to 6.1 million bags at the end of August.

"It's a modest increase but I would take (it) as bearish the market," said a dealer.

November robusta coffee slipped 0.1% to $2,080 a tonne.

Weak demand and low inventories at the end of the harvest season in top robusta producers Vietnam and Indonesia weighed on local prices this week, traders said..

Cocoa

December New York cocoa was flat at $2,662 a tonne.

December London cocoa was flat at 1,809 pounds per tonne.

Dealers said sentiment is bullish given an expected deficit of around 150,000 for the upcoming 2021/22 crop, improved demand, good pre-sales of the crop and high freight rates.

Cocoa prices sugar price sugar output cocoa producer coffee producer Cocoa futures coffee output White sugar futures

