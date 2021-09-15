ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Raw sugar prices rise as commodity markets climb

  • December New York cocoa rose by 0.7% to $2,674 a tonne
  • December arabica coffee rose by 0.75% to $1.8685 per lb
  • October raw sugar was up 1.3% at 19.20 cents per lb
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday, boosted partly by gains in crude oil and other commodity markets, while white sugar prices also rose in the run-up to the expiry of the October position later in the day.

Sugar

October raw sugar was up 1.3% at 19.20 cents per lb by 1118 GMT.

Dealers said the market had recovered some ground after slumping to the lowest since early August at 18.57 cents but there appears little reason to expect a major rebound in prices partly due to the prospect of Indian exports.

October white sugar, which expires on Wednesday, rose 1.2% to $501.60 a tonne.

A small delivery was expected following the recent drop in the open interest which stood at just 2,945 lots, or 147,250 tonnes, as of Tuesday.

Hurricane Ida negatively impacted an estimated 118,000 acres (478 square kilometers) of sugarcane crops in Louisiana, or about 26% of the crop that would be harvested for sugar production in the state, according to a preliminary report released on Tuesday.

Raw sugar hits one-month low as funds sell amid weak demand

Coffee

December arabica coffee rose by 0.75% to $1.8685 per lb.

Dealers said the market was buoyed by strength in other commodity markets but gains were capped by an improving outlook for next year's harvest in Brazil following recent rains.

November robusta coffee rose by 0.7% to $2,078 a tonne.

Cocoa

December New York cocoa rose by 0.7% to $2,674 a tonne.

December London cocoa rose by 1.3% to 1,817 pounds per tonne.

High soil moisture in top producer Ivory Coast is expected to help the development of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said.

