ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
GGL 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.19%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.26%)
KAPCO 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
POWER 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
PRL 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
PTC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (5.38%)
UNITY 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.7%)
WTL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.09%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 41.97 (0.84%)
BR30 24,657 Increased By ▲ 441.35 (1.82%)
KSE100 46,829 Increased By ▲ 112.77 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 62.92 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Africa's rand dips to two-week low versus dollar

Reuters 16 Sep 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand hit two-week lows early on Thursday, extending losses clocked in the previous session as a drop in July retail sales added to evidence that the economy got off to a shaky start in the third quarter.

At 0607 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4950 against the dollar, 0.6% weaker than its previous close and trading at its weakest since Sept. 1.

Data on Wednesday showed retail sales contracted 0.8% year on year in July and by 11.2% month on month following riots and tight COVID-19 restrictions.

This followed poor July manufacturing figures last week.

Markets focus is now on next week's South Africa's central bank interest rates decision and the Federal Reserve policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank will start to taper stimulus.

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day policy meeting ending Sept. 22 should provide some clarity on the outlook for both tapering and eventual interest rate hikes.

South Africa's rand steadies after tumbling on violent protests

Riskier currencies, such as the rand, thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for so-called carry trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets.

The South African Reserve Bank monetary policy committee will announce its interest rate decision on Sept. 23.

Government bonds also weakened in early deals, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 up 3 basis points to 8.965%.

rand

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa's rand dips to two-week low versus dollar

RLNG allocation to fertiliser plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

EVMs: MoST refuses to share ‘crucial’ data with ECP

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

Read more stories