ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrial, financial boost

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 2.75% higher at 8,931.21 points, on track to log a weekly gain
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

Sri Lankan shares jumped over 3% on Wednesday, continuing their rally on the back of strong gains in industrial and financial stocks as the newly appointed central bank chief said he would focus on restoring financial stability.

After taking office, the governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, said he would soon announce a policy package to achieve financial stability.

The CSE All-Share index closed 2.75% higher at 8,931.21 points, on track to log a weekly gain.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Browns Investments Plc which manages a portfolio of investments and listed securities were top boosts to the index, rising 11.8% and 10%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was about 5.50 billion rupees according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares close higher as industrial stocks surge

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 293.3 million shares from 148.7 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 52.4 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The island-nation reported 2,475 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 494,109.

It reported 136 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,567, health bureau data showed.

About 48.95% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupee CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrial, financial boost

Upcoming MPC: Majority expect status quo but a greater divide is now visible

Rupee closes at 169.12 as the fall continues

Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact on Afghanistan situation

PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO head of states meeting

KSE-100 continues downward slide, registers another 175-point fall

Searle planning IPO of its wholly-owned subsidiary

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Additional customs duty on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

Anti-laundering unit goes off-grid, fraying Afghan ties to global finance

Read more stories