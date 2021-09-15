ANL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
ASC 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
ASL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.65%)
FFBL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.91%)
NETSOL 152.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.47%)
PACE 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
PRL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.49%)
TELE 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
TRG 166.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.36%)
UNITY 34.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,973 Decreased By ▼ -24.4 (-0.49%)
BR30 24,239 Decreased By ▼ -126.65 (-0.52%)
KSE100 46,686 Decreased By ▼ -205.83 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,506 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, Topix sheds over 1%

Reuters 15 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares retreated on Wednesday from three-decade peaks hit in the previous session, as investors took profits after a strong rally over the last two weeks on hopes of a new government and a fresh economic stimulus.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.79% to 30,428.74. On Tuesday, it rose above its February peak to reach 30,795.78, its highest level since August 1990. The broader Topix shed 1.14% to 2,094.80.

The markets' rally has gathered pace since Sept. 3 when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his plan to step down, bolstering hopes of new stimulus package. Investors also saw reduced risk of the ruling coalition losing in an upcoming election that must be held by November.

Vaccine Minister Taro Kono is now seen as a leading candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept 29.

"The market had risen a bit too much too fast... Investors now want to see the outcome of the LDP race. While Kono seems to be viewed as a reformist, it is not entirely clear what kind of economic policies he will adopt," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Japan's Nikkei hits over 31-year peak as cyclical shares track Wall St higher

SoftBank Group lost 5%, weighed by concerns about its exposure to Alibaba and other Chinese tech firms as Beijing steps up regulation in the sector.

Property builders were the worst-performing sectoral index with a fall of 2.4%. Some analysts attributed the weakness to a spillover from troubles in Chinese real estate shares.

Many Japanese suppliers of Apple slid after the iPhone maker's shares dropped on Tuesday when it unveiled its iPhone 13.

Murata Manufacturing lost 2.8%, while Ibiden dropped 2.0%.

Elsewhere, Park24 lost 6.9% after the operator of parking lots posted its six consecutive quarterly net loss, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japanese shares Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, Topix sheds over 1%

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories