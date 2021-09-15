ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
Pakistan

Rs40bn dues collected through e-payment system in Punjab: CM

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Terming the ease of doing business and creation of job opportunities as the topmost priorities of the government, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Rs.40 billion dues have been collected through the e-payment system and over 5.5 million citizens have benefited from this facility.

By the use of the latest technology, the people are being facilitated at their doorstep and time-saving factors have ensured easy payment of taxes, the CM said, adding: "Taxes of the Excise & Taxation department including token tax, property tax, cotton fees, e-auction and motor registration and transfer fees could be paid through e-payments. Likewise, sales tax of Punjab Revenue Authority and payment of Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess has also been made possible through e-payment."

The CM said the payment of traffic challans in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala could also be made through e-payment while the Board of Revenue's e-stamping and Fard fees can be paid through e-payment. The e-payment facilities have been provided in the industries department for business registration and school education for the registration of private schools, he added.

The CM further said the route permit and vehicle fitness certificates in the transport department could also be obtained through the e-payment system. Furthermore, the irrigation department has started an electronic water charges system in four districts in the first phase, he stated. Moreover, the workers' participation fund of the Labour and Human Resource Department and route permits under Lahore Transport Company could be obtained through the e-payment system.

The CM said that President Dr Arif Alvi's address to the joint session of the parliament manifested national unity and solidarity. "The opposition parties have shown their routine non-parliamentary and undemocratic behaviour," he regretted. The unethical attitude of the opposition depicts its irresponsible behaviour which is highly deplorable, he added.

Furthermore, the CM in his message on the eve of "International Day of Democracy" said that the PTI resolves to strengthen democratic institutions and values. He added that India, the so-called claimant of democracy, is, actually, the biggest violator of democratic norms and values, he regretted. The international day of democracy reiterates that we should work for the promotion of democratic traditions and values, he added.

