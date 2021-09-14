ANL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.03%)
ASC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.56%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.54%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
FFBL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
GGGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
GGL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
JSCL 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
MDTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
MLCF 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.68%)
NETSOL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.44%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PAEL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
PRL 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.97%)
PTC 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
TELE 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.37%)
TRG 166.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.13%)
UNITY 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.38%)
WTL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
BR100 5,016 Decreased By ▼ -27.73 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,544 Decreased By ▼ -201.9 (-0.82%)
KSE100 46,928 Decreased By ▼ -342.8 (-0.73%)
KSE30 18,619 Decreased By ▼ -177.74 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for new government

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.73 percent or 222.73 points at 30,670.10
AFP 14 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday with investors encouraged by progress in Japan's vaccine drive and hopes for economic stimulus under a new government.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.73 percent or 222.73 points at 30,670.10, a 31-year high, while the broader Topix index gained 1.01 percent or 21.16 points to close at 2,118.87.

"The fact that over 50 percent of Japan's population has had a second vaccine shot, and expectations that a new government will bring fresh economic stimulus continued supporting the market," said Chiyo Takatori, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

So far, three candidates have announced they will run for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in its September 29 vote. The winner will lead the party into general elections in October or November.

The candidates include Taro Kono, a former foreign and defence minister who heads Japan's vaccine rollout and is the frontrunner in public support.

Tokyo stocks close higher

A report that Shigeru Ishiba, another popular politician, will support Kono is boosting market sentiment, Okasan Online Securities said earlier Tuesday.

"A combination of these two popular figures could lead to a landslide for the LDP in the general election" due later this year, Okasan said in a note.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting the US consumer price index due later in the day, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 110.08 yen in Asian trade, against 110.01 yen in New York late Monday.

Phone carrier KDDI rallied 3.22 percent to 3,845 yen after the firm said it will use SpaceX's Starlink satellite network to provide better mobile internet access in remote areas, and as a brokerage firm revised up its evaluation.

Nissan ended up 2.89 percent at 578.6 yen and its alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors gained 2.11 percent to 290 yen after a report said the two firms will share manufacturing parts for vehicles sold in Japan, in cost-cutting efforts.

Hitachi ended up 0.93 percent at 6,697 yen after the engineering firm announced a goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its supply chain by fiscal 2050.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for new government

Govt working to repay $3bn Chinese investment: Khalid Mansoor

Donors pledge $1.1bn for Afghanistan

Climate change could trigger internal migration of 216m people: WB

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

Roadshows begin for PSM revival

Read more stories