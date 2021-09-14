ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
Key enforcement, administrative measures: IR Chief Commissioners to brief FBR chief on 18th

Sohail Sarfraz 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR) would brief Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on key enforcement and administrative measures, progress on point of sale (POS) integration, and complaint resolution in the upcoming meeting on September 18.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Monday that the FBR chairman had convened the meeting to have input from all Chief Commissioners IR mainly on the areas of enforcement measures, integration of the POS system, and complaint resolution to facilitate the taxpayers.

According to the sources, the Chief Commissioners IR would also share their strategy to meet the assigned revenue collection target and revenue position during the first quarter of 2021-22.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs434 billion in August 2021 against the target of Rs349 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs85 billion (125 percent achievement of target).

The FBR has collected Rs434 billion in August 2021 against Rs300 billion in August 2020, reflecting a growth of 45 percent, he said.

Tax authorities highlighted that the FBR’s focus will be on automation, facilitation of taxpayers, simplification of tax laws, improving tax enforcement and taking measures of ease of doing business in the country.

He further said the FBR priority focus would be on revenue generation, while also on reforms as well.

Some of the major initiatives included centralised monitoring and supervision; crackdown on unethical practices; realignment of jurisdiction; establishment of new formations such as Large Tax Office (LTO), Multan and CTO Islamabad; crackdown against smuggling /POL stations; curbing under invoicing; initiation of high impact sectoral audits; automation of refunds through Sales Tax (FASTER+) and Income Tax (CITRO); centralised Post Refund Audit; Alternate Dispute Resolution; Chief Commissioners working as Ombudsperson to resolve taxpayers issues expeditiously and establishment of Pakistan Single Window (PSW).According to the FBR, the current year’s theme focused on automation; facilitation; simplification; enforcement and ease of doing business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

