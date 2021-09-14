ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PTC inaugurates water filtration facilities

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to its vital role as responsible corporate citizen to provide clean drinking water to the communities, the Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) inaugurated water filtration facilities in Korona Narai and Misri Banda areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which will benefit more than 200,000 people annually.

According to an announcement of the company here on Monday, the special assistant to chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on industries and commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher inaugurated the plant in Korona Narai, while the second plant in Misri Banda was inaugurated by member provincial assembly Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ibrahim Khattak.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, said, “There is nothing more essential than access to clean drinking water. I appreciate this important effort by the Pakistan Tobacco Company to support the government in ensuring access to safe water to vulnerable communities in the province.”

Role of the private sector is key not only in economic growth but in community service also, he added.

While commenting on the inaugural event in Misri Banda, member provincial assembly Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ibrahim Khattak also praised PTC for its role in providing safe and clean drinking for impoverished peoples in the province.

Talking about the clean drinking water initiative, Head of External Affairs for PTC Sami Zaman said that the PTC has plans to provide clean drinking water to 100 percent residents of Akora Khattak by 2023 and of Nowshehra district by 2025 through this initiative.

We look forward to the support of local and district government to help us in achieving our objective.

The PTC will continue to expand its interventions in the KPK province, where many suffer from water-borne diseases due to lack of clean drinking water.

Currently, the company has built and is maintaining 25 water filtration facilities in the province of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and is continuously making efforts to provide safe drinking water through extensive addition of water filtration plants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

