NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
14 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 13, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
562,123,011 321,181,076 23,515,863,188 14,135,204,407
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,141,469,685 (2,478,058,897) (1,336,589,211)
Local Individuals 18,440,371,327 (15,197,913,698) 3,242,457,628
Local Corporates 7,471,750,239 (9,377,618,656) (1,905,868,417)
===============================================================================
