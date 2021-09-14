KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 13, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 562,123,011 321,181,076 23,515,863,188 14,135,204,407 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,141,469,685 (2,478,058,897) (1,336,589,211) Local Individuals 18,440,371,327 (15,197,913,698) 3,242,457,628 Local Corporates 7,471,750,239 (9,377,618,656) (1,905,868,417) ===============================================================================

