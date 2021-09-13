CM sends bouquet to Umar Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sent a bouquet to famous comedian and actor Umar Sharif who is under-treatment at Aga Khan Hospital Karachi and expressed well wishes and prayed for his early recovery.

The Chief Minister said that Omar Sharif is an asset of Pakistan, who gave a new dimension to the comedy. May Allah Almighty grant Omar Sharif complete health.

