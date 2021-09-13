ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka name squad for cricket's T20 World Cup

AFP 13 Sep 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka named a 15-player squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, but said they were undecided on whether to play against Afghanistan over the Taliban's reported ban on women playing sport.

Sri Lanka Cricket retained Dasun Shanaka as captain with Dhananjaya de Silva as his deputy for the T20 World Cup which runs from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"We have now finalised the squad, but we are yet to take a decision regarding Afghanistan," Sri Lanka cricket board secretary Mohan de Silva told AFP.

"We are aware of reports that some (teams) may boycott playing Afghanistan over the Taliban's position on women, but we are yet to take a decision on that," de Silva said.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday he believed teams could pull out of the Twenty20 tournament or boycott matches against Afghanistan unless the Taliban regime change their stance on women's sport.

Under International Cricket Council regulations, nations with Test status must also have an active women's team.

Australia on Wednesday said it would cancel a maiden Test against Afghanistan in Hobart in November unless the Taliban backtracks.

The new Taliban administration in Kabul has made it clear that while they will allow the national men's cricket team to go ahead with their matches abroad, they will not allow women to participate in sports.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Taliban's Dasun Shanaka

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sri Lanka name squad for cricket's T20 World Cup

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Pakistan presents dossier on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections ends

Taliban say will allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

Read more stories