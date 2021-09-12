ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Recent wins boost Bangladesh's T20 World Cup chances: Shakib

AFP 12 Sep 2021

DHAKA: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh will head to the T20 World Cup later this year full of confidence after series wins against Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand.

Bangladesh's Twenty20 side defeated hosts Zimbabwe 2-1 in July, beat Australia 4-1 at home in August and completed a 3-2 series victory against New Zealand in Dhaka on Friday.

"I think we have a good chance in the World Cup. We had a good preparation. The big reason for this is that we won our last three series," Shakib told reporters on Saturday.

"When a team keep winning, carries a winning mentality, they give it the confidence of a different level."

Most matches in the recent series were low-scoring affairs, with Bangladesh's batsmen struggling alongside their visitors on pitches that have come under criticism.

"Everyone is out of form, those who played these nine to 10 matches. Here no one (batsman) did very well," he added.

"We should not count these games to judge our batsmen. I feel a batsman will end his career if he plays 10 to 15 matches here.

Everyone is trying, and have the ability to win matches for the country."

Bangladesh are in preliminary Group B with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman for tournament which will take pace in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October and November.

Twenty20 Shakib Al Hasan T20 World Cup

