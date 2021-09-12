ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Sindh reports 925 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 new deaths

APP 12 Sep 2021

KARACHI: As many as 17 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,133 whereas, 925 new cases reported among 16,775 tests conducted in last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said 17 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,133 with the death ratio of 1.6.

Shah said 16,775 samples were tested which detected 925 cases with 5.5 percent detection rate.

He further said so far 5,736,248 tests have been conducted against which 443,963 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.3 percent or 387,625 patients have recovered, including 627 overnight.

The CM said currently 49,205 patients were under treatment, of them 48,425 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 740 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 657 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 925 new cases, 314 have been detected from Karachi, including 131 from East, 76 South, 42 Malir, 36 Central, 15 West and 14 Korangi.

CM Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

