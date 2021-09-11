PIA to operate special flights to Najaf, Baghdad, Damascus

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced to operate special flights for Najaf, Baghdad, and Damascus on the occasion of Arbaeen.

According to the airline, these special flights will operate directly from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. The airline will operate 12 flights from Karachi – eights for Najaf, three for Damascus, and one flight for Baghdad. Similarly, five special flights will be operated from Lahore – three flights for Najaf and each flight for Baghdad and Damascus while PIA will operate only one flight for Najaf from the Islamabad sector. Moreover, the airline said that these flights will begin from September 17 and remain continued till September 24.

