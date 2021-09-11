ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures hit 7-year high again

Reuters 11 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures rose to a seven-year high on Thursday as production remains slow to recover after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, despite forecasts for less hot weather next week and a bigger than expected storage build last week.

Since Ida started targeting the US Gulf Coast in late August, gas futures have surged over 25% due mostly to the combination of low Gulf of Mexico production, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continued hot weather across much of the country. That heat has been especially extreme in the US West, where another heat wave is baking California.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 52 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 3. That was more than the 40-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 65 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 65 bcf.

Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 2.923 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 7.4% below the five-year average of 3.158 tcf for this time of year. That means US utilities have stored less gas than normal for the winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks.

Front-month gas futures rose 11.7 cents, or 2.4%, to settle at $5.031 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since February 2014 for a second day in a row. On Wednesday, the contract soared almost 8%.

In the power market, prices for Thursday topped $300 per megawatt hour (MWh) at the Mid Columbia (Mid C) hub in Washington State and at Palo Verde in Arizona, and over $200 at South Path 15 (SP-15) in Southern California as consumers crank up their air conditioners to escape another heat wave. Those are the highest prices for Mid C since July, Palo Verde since June and SP-15 since February. The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which operates the power grid for most of California, declared a flex alert for Wednesday and Thursday evenings, urging consumers to conserve energy when solar power stops working as the sun goes down and the drought-parched grid becomes more reliant on gas-fired generators and imports from other states that are also suffering from the heat wave.

In the next-day gas market, meanwhile, prices at several hubs rose to their highest level since the February freeze struck Texas, including the PG&E and Southern California citygates in California, Dominion South in southwestern Pennsylvania and New York.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the US Lower 48 states had fallen from an average of 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in August to 89.6 bcfd so far in September, with most of the losses in the Gulf Coast area. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would hold near 86.9 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Wednesday as a cooler outlook will cause power generators to burn less gas to keep air conditioners humming. The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has risen from an average of 10.5 bcfd in August to 10.7 bcfd so far in September as buyers around the world buy all the super-chilled gas the United States can produce. That compares with a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

US natural gas US natgas futures US natgas Hurricane Ida

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas futures hit 7-year high again

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Assets Declaration Ord: Taxpayers making payment to get one-time opportunity: FBR

Senate panel rejects use of EVMs, i-voting

APNS rejects proposed PMDA

SPI up 1.37pc WoW

Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

International passengers: Online currency declaration module developed

Russia will not take part in Afghan govt inauguration

US marks 9/11’s 20th anniversary

Read more stories