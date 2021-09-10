ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in Matrix 4

The cast includes Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.
BR Web Desk 10 Sep 2021

Riding the wave of his successful run in the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which is a reboot that takes the audience back to the world of the matrix.

The Matrix 4 movie trailer was launched this week by Warner Bros. after an excellent marketing strategy, where fans could watch the trailer by selecting one of the blue or red pill, on the website.

In the trailer, Neo and Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) reunite but the duo has forgotten about the past events. Keanu Reeves is seen seeking the help of a psychologist, played by Neil Patrick-Harris, telling him that he is having dreams that seem to allude to Neo's past.

For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

Neo seems to be oblivious to the truth he learned in the first film — that the world he knows is a sophisticated simulation. He is also taking prescription blue pills and runs into Trinity at a coffee shop, but they don't remember each other.

Neo soon meets Yahya Abdul-Mateen's character, who looks like a young Morpheus, and he gives Neo a red pill. "Time to fly," he tells Neo and it seems he goes through similar events to the first movie, such as fighting Morpheus.

In the thrilling new trailer, Neo can not only stop bullets, but redirect full-blown missiles to stop them from hitting him.

Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy: tearful Britney Spears

The new movie brings back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, while new cast members include Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in cinemas on December 22. It will also be available to watch on HBO Max.

Comments

1000 characters

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in Matrix 4

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories