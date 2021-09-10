Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in Matrix 4

Riding the wave of his successful run in the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which is a reboot that takes the audience back to the world of the matrix.

The Matrix 4 movie trailer was launched this week by Warner Bros. after an excellent marketing strategy, where fans could watch the trailer by selecting one of the blue or red pill, on the website.

In the trailer, Neo and Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) reunite but the duo has forgotten about the past events. Keanu Reeves is seen seeking the help of a psychologist, played by Neil Patrick-Harris, telling him that he is having dreams that seem to allude to Neo's past.

Neo seems to be oblivious to the truth he learned in the first film — that the world he knows is a sophisticated simulation. He is also taking prescription blue pills and runs into Trinity at a coffee shop, but they don't remember each other.

Neo soon meets Yahya Abdul-Mateen's character, who looks like a young Morpheus, and he gives Neo a red pill. "Time to fly," he tells Neo and it seems he goes through similar events to the first movie, such as fighting Morpheus.

In the thrilling new trailer, Neo can not only stop bullets, but redirect full-blown missiles to stop them from hitting him.

The new movie brings back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, while new cast members include Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in cinemas on December 22. It will also be available to watch on HBO Max.